One Billion Rising celebrates 10th year

Filipino women join One Billion Rising on its 10th year

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Women activists, led by Gabriela, join the global action for women's rights One Billion Rising, in time for Valentine's Day, Monday. One Billion Rising is a global movement calling for an end to violence against women that started ten years ago. The movement gets its name from a UN statistic that one in three women, or approximately one billion, will be raped or beaten in her lifetime.

