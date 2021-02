MULTIMEDIA

Women rise for socio-economic renewal

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Filipino women from various sectors participate in the annual One Billion Rising global campaign on violence against women at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City on Sunday. Now on its ninth year, the Philippine One Billion Rising 2021 campaign urged the government to address violence, marginalization of Filipino women and pushed for Php 10,000 cash assistance amid worsening poverty brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.