Rush to sell flowers for Valentine’s Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 14 2021 06:28 PM

Flowers and other Valentine's Day goods go on sale at the Dangwa Flower Market on Valentine's Day, Sunday, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales are lower with many opting to purchase online. 

