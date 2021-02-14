Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rush to sell flowers for Valentine’s Day Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 14 2021 06:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Flowers and other Valentine's Day goods go on sale at the Dangwa Flower Market on Valentine's Day, Sunday, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales are lower with many opting to purchase online. Read More: Flowers and other Valentine's Day goods go on sale at the Dangwa Flower Market on Valentine's Day Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Vendors observed a drop in flower sales as the pandemic remains in the country with others opting to purchase online. Mark Demayo ABS-CBN News Tags: Valentine’s Day flowers Dangwa Flower Market COVID-19 pandemic coronavirus /entertainment/02/14/21/alex-gonzaga-shares-behind-the-scenes-of-her-wedding-with-mikee-morada/news/02/14/21/3-sa-10-indibidwal-lang-sa-metro-manila-ang-payag-magpabakuna-dilg/sports/02/14/21/tennis-dimitrov-upsets-us-open-champion-thiem-at-australian-open/life/02/14/21/ice-cream-na-ampalaya-at-kalabasa-ang-flavor-tampok-sa-albay/sports/02/14/21/boxing-irish-magno-keeps-eye-on-rivals-as-olympics-approach