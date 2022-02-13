Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Thousands attend Team Leni-Kiko campaign rally in QC

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 13 2022 02:10 PM

QC Memorial Circle turns pink for Leni-Kiko rally

Thousands of supporters clad in pink greet presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan during their team's campaign rally at the Quezon Memorial Circle on Sunday. Robredo expressed her appreciation to all her supporters who, according to her, have committed to persevere for their slate's victory in the upcoming elections.

Read More:  Halalan 2022   VP Leni Robredo   Sen Kiko Pangilinan   supporters   proclamation rally   Quezon City   Quezon Memorial Circle   Leni Robredo   2022 elections   campaign rally  