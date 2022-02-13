QC Memorial Circle turns pink for Leni-Kiko rally

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Thousands attend Team Leni-Kiko campaign rally in QC Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 13 2022 02:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Thousands of supporters clad in pink greet presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan during their team's campaign rally at the Quezon Memorial Circle on Sunday. Robredo expressed her appreciation to all her supporters who, according to her, have committed to persevere for their slate's victory in the upcoming elections. 'Para mas maraming makausap': Robredo says working 18 hours or more a day Read More: Halalan 2022 VP Leni Robredo Sen Kiko Pangilinan supporters proclamation rally Quezon City Quezon Memorial Circle Leni Robredo 2022 elections campaign rally /entertainment/02/13/22/judy-ann-asked-takot-ka-bang-malaos/entertainment/02/13/22/kim-chiu-reflects-on-surreal-moment-hosting-pbb/news/02/13/22/lacson-govt-should-prepare-for-possible-invasion-of-ukraine/news/02/13/22/magnitude-54-quake-rocks-cagayan/news/02/13/22/robredo-says-working-18-hours-or-more-a-day