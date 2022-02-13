QC Memorial Circle turns pink for Leni-Kiko rally

MULTIMEDIA

Thousands attend Team Leni-Kiko campaign rally in QC

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Thousands of supporters clad in pink greet presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan during their team's campaign rally at the Quezon Memorial Circle on Sunday. Robredo expressed her appreciation to all her supporters who, according to her, have committed to persevere for their slate's victory in the upcoming elections.