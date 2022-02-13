Cavite City fire displaces 760 families

MULTIMEDIA

Fire in Cavite City displaces 760 families

ABS-CBN News

Waste-pickers retrieve recyclable materials after a fire gutted houses in Barangay 24, 25, 26 and 27 in Cavite City, on Sunday. The fire, which reached 5th alarm, displaced 760 families who are currently staying at an evacuation center in Ladislao Diwa Elementary School in Cavite City.