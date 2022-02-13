Home  >  News

BBM woos voters in Mandaluyong, Makati

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 13 2022 08:17 PM

BBM campaigns in Mandaluyong, Makati

Presidential candidate former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos, Jr, greets supporters during a campaign caravan in Makati City on Sunday. Marcos is currently the leading candidate according to a Pulse Asia survey conducted last January 2022 despite his non-appearance on debates organized by several news organizations.

