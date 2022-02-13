BBM campaigns in Mandaluyong, Makati

Home > News MULTIMEDIA BBM woos voters in Mandaluyong, Makati ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 13 2022 08:17 PM | Updated as of Feb 14 2022 01:55 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential candidate former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos, Jr, greets supporters during a campaign caravan in Makati City on Sunday. Marcos is currently the leading candidate according to a Pulse Asia survey conducted last January 2022 despite his non-appearance on debates organized by several news organizations. Marcos to shun debates, forums that pit candidates against each other: spokesperson Read More: Halalan 2022 Ferdinand Marcos Jr. m BBM Mandaluyong supporters proclamation rally /news/02/14/22/comelec-continues-its-e-rally-livestream-series-for-local-national-candidates/news/02/14/22/14-anyos-nabiktima-ng-dugo-dugo-sa-qc-p10-m-natangay/news/02/14/22/isko-gives-p79m-in-cash-donation-to-fire-victims-in-cavite/business/02/13/22/ph-to-attract-investors-if-utilities-nationalized-leody/sports/02/13/22/israel-adesanya-defeats-robert-whittaker-at-ufc-271