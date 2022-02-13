BBM campaigns in Mandaluyong

Home > News MULTIMEDIA BBM woos voters in Mandaluyong ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 13 2022 08:17 PM | Updated as of Feb 13 2022 08:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential candidate former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos, Jr, greets supporters during a campaign caravan in Mandaluyong City on Sunday. Marcos is currently the leading candidate according to a Pulse Asia survey conducted last January 2022 despite his non-appearance on debates organized by several news organizations. Marcos to shun debates, forums that pit candidates against each other: spokesperson Read More: Halalan 2022 Ferdinand Marcos Jr. m BBM Mandaluyong supporters proclamation rally /life/02/13/22/health-love-or-money-what-do-pinoys-value-most/entertainment/02/13/22/pbb-kathleen-basti-jaye-gin-zach-haharap-sa-eviction/entertainment/02/13/22/pbb-michael-ver-comaling-wagi-sa-hoh-challenge/sports/02/13/22/pba-meralco-outlasts-ginebra-stays-unbeaten/overseas/02/13/22/hk-reports-1347-covid-cases-as-healthcare-overwhelmed