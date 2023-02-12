Home  >  News

Mobility advocates raise concern on shared lanes

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 12 2023 02:51 PM

Removal of bike lanes questioned

Personal mobility advocates protest against the alleged systemic removal of bike lanes during a gathering in Makati City on Sunday. The local government of Makati announced it is set to turn its bike lanes into shared lanes with public utility vehicles starting February 15, due the increased number of commuters with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in offices. 

