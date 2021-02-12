MULTIMEDIA
The 'new normal' way to a partner's heart
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 12 2021 03:33 PM
A retailer showcases bouquets made of ingredients for pinakbet, a local vegetable dish, as visitors in limited numbers shop at the Dangwa flower market in Dimasalang, Manila on Friday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the economic downturn, retailers prepared safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, expecting more customers to visit as Valentine's Day nears.
