MULTIMEDIA

The 'new normal' way to a partner's heart

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A retailer showcases bouquets made of ingredients for pinakbet, a local vegetable dish, as visitors in limited numbers shop at the Dangwa flower market in Dimasalang, Manila on Friday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the economic downturn, retailers prepared safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, expecting more customers to visit as Valentine's Day nears.