Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

The 'new normal' way to a partner's heart

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 12 2021 03:33 PM

The 'new normal' way to a partner's heart

A retailer showcases bouquets made of ingredients for pinakbet, a local vegetable dish, as visitors in limited numbers shop at the Dangwa flower market in Dimasalang, Manila on Friday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the economic downturn, retailers prepared safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, expecting more customers to visit as Valentine's Day nears. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   Valentine   Valentine's Day   flowers   Dangwa   pinakbet   bouquet  