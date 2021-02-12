Home  >  News

Scaled-down Chinese New Year celebration

Feb 12 2021

A group of children imitate the dragon and lion dance using improvised costumes to ask for gifts from pedestrians visiting Chinatown in Binondo, Manila on Friday. The traditional performances from professional groups have been banned this year with scaled-down celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

