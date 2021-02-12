Home > News MULTIMEDIA Scaled-down Chinese New Year celebration ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 12 2021 11:50 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A group of children imitate the dragon and lion dance using improvised costumes to ask for gifts from pedestrians visiting Chinatown in Binondo, Manila on Friday. The traditional performances from professional groups have been banned this year with scaled-down celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Chinese New Year Chinatown Binondo celebration multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/02/12/21/love-and-regret-why-claudine-barretto-is-still-affected-by-rico-yans-death/news/02/12/21/bill-pushing-for-online-nuptials-poses-risk-of-fake-weddings-cbcp/overseas/02/12/21/melbourne-enters-new-lockdown-barring-australian-open-crowds/news/02/12/21/vehicle-checks-still-required-after-duterte-shuns-pmvis-palace/news/02/12/21/weekly-tally-of-covid-infected-health-workers-in-ph-lowest-since-may-last-year