Chinese rites in Catholic church

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Jesuit Priest Fr. Aristotle Dy offers his prayers during the lighting of the first incense for the Chinese Lunar New Lunar Year at the altar of the Mary the Queen Parish Church in Greenhills, San Juan on Thursday. The church opened its doors to the largely Chinese-Filipino community of Catholics in the area as a way of integrating Chinese cultural practices, like the lighting of incense, in Catholic rites amid limited mobility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.