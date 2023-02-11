MULTIMEDIA

One Billion Rising Philippines celebrates 10 years

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of One Billion Rising Philippines and GABRIELA dance at the Liwasang Aurora in Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on Saturday to celebrate the 10th year of the global movement that seeks to end gender-based violence. The event is one of several taking place in over 90 countries around the world this February and one of 130 Rising events taking place across the Philippines today.