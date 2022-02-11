PUP faculty, students get vaccinated against COVID-19

Home > News MULTIMEDIA MHD personnel vaccinate PUP faculty, students against COVID-19 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 11 2022 04:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Manila Health Department (MHD) personnel administer the COVID-19 vaccine to faculty and students of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) in Sta Mesa, Manila on Friday. Commission on Higher Education Chairman Prospero de Vera in a televised public briefing early January said the university informed him it will not hold face-to-face classes this school year due to the threat of the virus and will instead focus on strengthening their online and offline delivery of education. PUP to defer face-to-face classes until next school year: CHED Read More: coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine PUP Polytechnic University of the Philippines /news/02/11/22/isko-comelec-ruling-on-marcos-jr-cases-may-prompt-some-to-avoid-paying-taxes/news/02/11/22/group-to-appeal-marcos-jr-disqualification-case-ruling/video/news/02/11/22/bbm-hopeful-of-getting-dutertes-backing-spox/news/02/11/22/p96-m-marijuana-nasamsam-sa-bulacan-2-tiklo/news/02/11/22/face-masks-last-to-go-in-transition-to-new-normal-doh