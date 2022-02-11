Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

MHD personnel vaccinate PUP faculty, students against COVID-19

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 11 2022 04:13 PM

PUP faculty, students get vaccinated against COVID-19

Manila Health Department (MHD) personnel administer the COVID-19 vaccine to faculty and students of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) in Sta Mesa, Manila on Friday. Commission on Higher Education Chairman Prospero de Vera in a televised public briefing early January said the university informed him it will not hold face-to-face classes this school year due to the threat of the virus and will instead focus on strengthening their online and offline delivery of education. 

 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   coronavirus vaccine   COVID19 vaccine   PUP   Polytechnic University of the Philippines  