PUP faculty, students get vaccinated against COVID-19

MHD personnel vaccinate PUP faculty, students against COVID-19

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Manila Health Department (MHD) personnel administer the COVID-19 vaccine to faculty and students of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) in Sta Mesa, Manila on Friday. Commission on Higher Education Chairman Prospero de Vera in a televised public briefing early January said the university informed him it will not hold face-to-face classes this school year due to the threat of the virus and will instead focus on strengthening their online and offline delivery of education.