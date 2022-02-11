Pediatric COVID-19 vaccination continues

MULTIMEDIA

Waiting to be inoculated

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A child peeks behind chairs while waiting to be inoculated at a theater turned into a temporary pediatric COVID-19 vaccination site in SM San Lazaro in Manila on Friday. The Department of Health on Friday said the third round of the nationwide vaccination program will be extended until Feb. 18 in a bid to reach the government's target of inoculating 5 million more individuals, and will run parallel with the expansion of COVID-19 jabs for children ages 5 to 11.