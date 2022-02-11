Pediatric COVID-19 vaccination continues

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Waiting to be inoculated George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 11 2022 11:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A child peeks behind chairs while waiting to be inoculated at a theater turned into a temporary pediatric COVID-19 vaccination site in SM San Lazaro in Manila on Friday. The Department of Health on Friday said the third round of the nationwide vaccination program will be extended until Feb. 18 in a bid to reach the government's target of inoculating 5 million more individuals, and will run parallel with the expansion of COVID-19 jabs for children ages 5 to 11. Third nationwide vaccination drive extended until Feb. 18: DOH Philippines posts 3,788 new COVID-19 cases Read More: coronavirus COVID19 pediatric vaccination COVID19 vaccine children /news/02/11/22/boracay-offers-free-booster-shots-to-local-foreign-tourists/overseas/02/11/22/nato-chief-warns-of-real-risk-of-war-amid-russia-tensions/news/02/11/22/isapormal-dapat-ang-hinaing-sa-campaign-protocols-comelec/news/02/11/22/dealer-ng-gulay-patay-sa-pamamaril-sa-ilocos-sur/entertainment/02/11/22/nicole-asensio-to-release-new-song-the-one