Malacañang says motor vehicle inspection system no longer mandatory
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 11 2021 08:02 PM | Updated as of Feb 11 2021 08:17 PM

An employee of Triple A Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Center in Valenzuela City takes a photo of a car's underchassis for documentation during a motor vehicle inspection system (MVIS) test on Thursday. Malacañang on Thursday announced that the MVIS is no longer mandatory following public criticism.

Duterte OKs deferring child car seat law; PMVIS no longer mandatory - Palace
Transport dept urges PMVICs to lower fees, as palace says MVIS no longer mandatory