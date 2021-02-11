MULTIMEDIA

Malacañang says motor vehicle inspection system no longer mandatory

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

An employee of Triple A Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Center in Valenzuela City takes a photo of a car’s underchassis for documentation during a motor vehicle inspection system (MVIS) test on Thursday. Malacañang on Thursday announced that the MVIS is no longer mandatory following public criticism.