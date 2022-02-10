Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral undergoes rebuilding after 2019 fire

MULTIMEDIA

Rebuilding works at Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral

Gonzalo Fuentes, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A view shows a giant crane near the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral as work continues to rebuild the roof and the spire destroyed by fire, in Paris, France, Wednesday. The National Heritage and Architecture Commission recently approved rebuilding plans proposed by the church following a massive fire in 2019 which severely damaged the church.