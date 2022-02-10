Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Rebuilding works at Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral

Gonzalo Fuentes, Reuters

Posted at Feb 10 2022 11:00 AM

Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral undergoes rebuilding after 2019 fire

A view shows a giant crane near the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral as work continues to rebuild the roof and the spire destroyed by fire, in Paris, France, Wednesday. The National Heritage and Architecture Commission recently approved rebuilding plans proposed by the church following a massive fire in 2019 which severely damaged the church.

