MPD cops undergo crash course on VIP protection

MPD's Mobile Force Battalion take crash course on VIP security

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 10 2022 09:36 PM

Members of the Manila Police District Mobile Force Battalion undergo a crash course on VIP Security at the Manila Police headquarters along U.N. Avenue in Manila on Thursday. Col. Julius Cubos Añonuevo, the unit's chief, said the course is part of efforts to ensure readiness among their personnel if called upon to protect a VIP.

