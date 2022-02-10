MPD cops undergo crash course on VIP protection

Home > News MULTIMEDIA MPD's Mobile Force Battalion take crash course on VIP security Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 10 2022 09:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Manila Police District Mobile Force Battalion undergo a crash course on VIP Security at the Manila Police headquarters along U.N. Avenue in Manila on Thursday. Col. Julius Cubos Añonuevo, the unit's chief, said the course is part of efforts to ensure readiness among their personnel if called upon to protect a VIP. Read More: MPD Manila Police District VIP Security VIP protection District Mobile Force Battalion Manila Police police police training /sports/02/10/22/russian-skater-valieva-tested-positive-for-banned-drug/entertainment/02/10/22/hyun-bin-son-ye-jin-are-getting-married/video/entertainment/02/10/22/comelec-may-paalala-sa-celebrity-endorsers-ng-mga-kandidato/video/news/02/10/22/sara-umaasang-ieendorso-ng-ama-ang-uniteam-tandem/news/02/10/22/phivolcs-records-phreatomagmatic-burst-in-taal-volcano