Isko Moreno holds campaign in Laguna

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 10 2022 03:38 PM

Isko woos Laguna voters

Presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso greets supporters during a campaign event in Santa Maria, Laguna on Thursday. Domagoso's camp said they are unfazed by survey results showing rival Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leading and him in the third spot. 

 

