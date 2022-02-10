Isko woos Laguna voters

MULTIMEDIA

Isko Moreno holds campaign in Laguna

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso greets supporters during a campaign event in Santa Maria, Laguna on Thursday. Domagoso's camp said they are unfazed by survey results showing rival Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leading and him in the third spot.