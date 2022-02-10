Home  >  News

PH reopens borders to fully vaccinated travelers

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Feb 10 2022

Fully vaccinated int'l tourists allowed in PH

A security guard assists a foreign national at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Thursday, as the country reopens its borders to international travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The government's pandemic task force approved in late January the Department of Tourism's proposal to allow the entry of fully vaccinated tourists coming from 157 countries that have visa-free arrangements with the Philippines in a bid to drive recovery for the country's hard-hit tourism industry. 

