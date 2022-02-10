Fully vaccinated int'l tourists allowed in PH

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PH reopens borders to fully vaccinated travelers Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 10 2022 05:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A security guard assists a foreign national at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Thursday, as the country reopens its borders to international travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The government's pandemic task force approved in late January the Department of Tourism's proposal to allow the entry of fully vaccinated tourists coming from 157 countries that have visa-free arrangements with the Philippines in a bid to drive recovery for the country's hard-hit tourism industry. Philippines reopens to foreign tourists vaccinated against COVID-19 GUIDE: Revised rules for foreign travelers entering the Philippines Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 vaccinated travelers fully vaccinated travelers tourism foreign tourists foreign travelers international travelers coronavirus International tourists NAIA Ninoy Aquino International Airport travel rules travel protocols /news/02/10/22/2-bata-patay-sa-pag-atake-umano-ng-npa-sa-nsamar/entertainment/02/10/22/beast-mode-close-fight-in-tawag-leave-judges-torn/classified-odd/02/10/22/buntis-nagpapako-sa-ulo-para-magkaroon-ng-lalaking-anak/overseas/02/10/22/king-of-spain-tests-positive-for-covid-19-royal-palace/sports/02/10/22/reyes-says-pba-games-not-a-gilas-tryout-for-tnt-players