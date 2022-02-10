Batangas supporters welcome Robredo-Pangilinan

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Robredo's 'tsinelas campaign' goes to Batangas VP Leni Media handout Posted at Feb 10 2022 05:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Supporters greet Presidential candidate Vice-President Leni Robredo and running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan during their visit to Padre Garcia, Batangas, on Thursday. Robredo's campaign is centered on bringing back the government to the people, something she said she learned from her late husband, former Interior and Local Government Secretary Jesse Robredo. Presidential aspirant Robredo gets Joey Salceda's backing Read More: Halalan 2022 Leni Robredo Kiko Pangilinan Batangas elections campaign Kakampinks VP Leni Robredo Leni-Kiko 2022 /classified-odd/02/10/22/buntis-nagpapako-sa-ulo-para-magkaroon-ng-lalaking-anak/overseas/02/10/22/king-of-spain-tests-positive-for-covid-19-royal-palace/sports/02/10/22/reyes-says-pba-games-not-a-gilas-tryout-for-tnt-players/spotlight/02/10/22/abs-cbn-news-among-worlds-top-fb-publishers-in-january/business/02/10/22/covid-vaccine-maker-astrazeneca-says-2021-profit-falls