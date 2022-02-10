Home  >  News

Robredo's 'tsinelas campaign' goes to Batangas

Posted at Feb 10 2022 05:13 PM

Batangas supporters welcome Robredo-Pangilinan

Supporters greet Presidential candidate Vice-President Leni Robredo and running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan during their visit to Padre Garcia, Batangas, on Thursday. Robredo's campaign is centered on bringing back the government to the people, something she said she learned from her late husband, former Interior and Local Government Secretary Jesse Robredo. 

