Senate pays tribute to Victor Ziga

Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate PRIB

An urn bearer carries the ashes of the late Sen. Victor S. Ziga as members of the Ziga family walk towards the Philippine Senate building in Pasay City on Wednesday. A necrological service was held at the Senate plenary hall to pay tribute to the former senator, who was instrumental in the passage of several landmark laws such as the Local Government Code of 1990 and the Magna Carta of Public Health Workers. Ziga succumbed to heart and multi-organ failure at the age of 75 last January 31, 2021.