MULTIMEDIA

Checking the ride's condition

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 10 2021 10:01 PM

A motorcycle undergoes an automated test at the TQM Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Center in Manila on Wednesday, as a replacement for emission testing centers required for LTO vehicle registration or renewal. The Senate committee on public services recently recommended the suspension of private motor vehicle inspection center operations as it is not based on any law. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

'Monopoly': Senators seek suspension of private motor inspection hubs' operations