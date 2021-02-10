Home  >  News

PETA says it's 'Ox-kay' to go vegan

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 10 2021 06:05 PM

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) “cow” dances while holding a placard near Ongpin Street in Manila on Wednesday. The group is calling on people to switch to a vegan lifestyle as celebrations for the Year of the Ox nears. 

