PETA says it's 'Ox-kay' to go vegan

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) “cow” dances while holding a placard near Ongpin Street in Manila on Wednesday. The group is calling on people to switch to a vegan lifestyle as celebrations for the Year of the Ox nears.