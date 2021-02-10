Home > News MULTIMEDIA PETA says it's 'Ox-kay' to go vegan George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 10 2021 06:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) “cow” dances while holding a placard near Ongpin Street in Manila on Wednesday. The group is calling on people to switch to a vegan lifestyle as celebrations for the Year of the Ox nears. Read More: Lunar New Year Year of the Ox vegan PETA People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Ongpin Street multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/02/10/21/no-need-to-declare-holiday-to-ensure-smooth-transport-of-covid-19-vaccines-official/business/02/10/21/chip-shortage-puts-the-brakes-on-automakers/sports/02/10/21/2021-australian-open-kvitova-hurting-after-quick-melbourne-exit/entertainment/02/10/21/sayang-date-natin-valentines-concert-ni-regine-velasquez-postponed/sports/02/10/21/2021-australian-open-back-to-work-for-monfils-after-tearful-ouster