Freedom for detained journalists, unionists

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Relatives and supporters of seven arrested trade unionists and journalists on Human Rights Day last year (Human Rights Day-7) release doves in front of the Commission on Human Rights office in Quezon City as they mark the second month of their arrest, Wednesday. The group called for the immediate release of the detained unionists and journalists after the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court dismissed the trumped-up charges against Lady Ann Salem and Rodrigo Esparago.