Home > News MULTIMEDIA Freedom for detained journalists, unionists Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 10 2021 12:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Relatives and supporters of seven arrested trade unionists and journalists on Human Rights Day last year (Human Rights Day-7) release doves in front of the Commission on Human Rights office in Quezon City as they mark the second month of their arrest, Wednesday. The group called for the immediate release of the detained unionists and journalists after the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court dismissed the trumped-up charges against Lady Ann Salem and Rodrigo Esparago. Court junks case vs journalist, trade unionist; calls search warrants 'fishing expedition' Read More: Human Rights Day-7 Lady Ann Salem Rodrigo Esparago Commission on Human Rights multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/02/10/21/autotelic-bats-for-more-sensitivity-on-mental-health-with-new-song/sports/02/10/21/tennis-relaxed-serena-cruises-into-australian-open-third-round/overseas/02/10/21/chinas-corruption-busters-warn-poisonous-elements-still-part-of-domestic-security-apparatusl/sports/02/10/21/nba-stephen-currys-3rd-quarter-surge-leads-warriors-past-spurs/entertainment/02/10/21/ive-been-crying-regine-velasquez-speaks-up-about-postponement-of-valentine-concert