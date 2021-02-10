MULTIMEDIA
Immunization for measles, polio in Batangas
Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 10 2021 03:12 PM
Health workers administer vaccines as part of the Department of Health’s Phase 2 Measles Rubella and Oral Polio Vaccine Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-OPV SIA) in partnership with the local government in Barangay San Felipe, Cuenca, Batangas on Wednesday. The second phase of the MR-OPV SIA aims to give 5.1 million children who are 9 to 59 months old the measles rubella (MR) vaccine, and 4.8 million children 0 to 59 months old the oral polio vaccine (OPV) in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon and the Visayas Region from February 1 to 28, 2021.
