Two more fugitives deported to Japan
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 09 2023 12:42 AM
Philippine and Japanese authorities escort Yuki Watanabe, who is tagged in the string of “Luffy” robberies in Japan, and fellow Japanese suspect Tomonobu Saito on board a Japanese Airlines plane in NAIA 1 in Pasay City late Wednesday. This comes after a Pasay regional trial court dismissed the violence against women and children charges filed against the two, paving the way for their deportation.
