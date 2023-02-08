MULTIMEDIA

Two more fugitives deported to Japan

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Philippine and Japanese authorities escort Yuki Watanabe, who is tagged in the string of “Luffy” robberies in Japan, and fellow Japanese suspect Tomonobu Saito on board a Japanese Airlines plane in NAIA 1 in Pasay City late Wednesday. This comes after a Pasay regional trial court dismissed the violence against women and children charges filed against the two, paving the way for their deportation.