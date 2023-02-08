Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Two more fugitives deported to Japan

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 09 2023 12:42 AM

Two more fugitives deported to Japan

Philippine and Japanese authorities escort Yuki Watanabe, who is tagged in the string of “Luffy” robberies in Japan, and fellow Japanese suspect Tomonobu Saito on board a Japanese Airlines plane in NAIA 1 in Pasay City late Wednesday. This comes after a Pasay regional trial court dismissed the violence against women and children charges filed against the two, paving the way for their deportation. 

Read More:  Yuki Watanabe   Tomonobu Saito   Luffy   robberies   Japan   deport  