MULTIMEDIA Task Force Bravo fire hits Araneta City Photo courtesy of Aram Lascano Posted at Feb 09 2023 09:13 PM Heavy smoke billows from a fire razing the old Araneta City Bus Station in Cubao, Quezon City on Thursday. One injury has been reported so far, a man who jumped from the second floor of the burning building, in the blaze that reached Task Force Bravo. Sunog sumiklab sa lumang Araneta bus terminal sa QC