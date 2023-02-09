MULTIMEDIA

Task Force Bravo fire hits Araneta City

Photo courtesy of Aram Lascano

Heavy smoke billows from a fire razing the old Araneta City Bus Station in Cubao, Quezon City on Thursday. One injury has been reported so far, a man who jumped from the second floor of the burning building, in the blaze that reached Task Force Bravo.