Task Force Bravo fire hits Araneta City

Photo courtesy of Aram Lascano

Posted at Feb 09 2023 09:13 PM

Fire hits Araneta City

Heavy smoke billows from a fire razing the old Araneta City Bus Station in Cubao, Quezon City on Thursday. One injury has been reported so far, a man who jumped from the second floor of the burning building, in the blaze that reached Task Force Bravo. 

