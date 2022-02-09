NCR schools reopen for pilot face-to-face classes

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Schools reopen for in-person classes in NCR ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 09 2022 01:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Two kinder pupils play during recess as the pilot face-to-face classes resumed at the Aurora Quezon Elementary School on Wednesday. The Department of Education allowed more schools to reopen during the expansion phase of the in-person classes as the government aims to gradually reopen schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Metro Manila schools resume in-person classes Read More: DEPED in-person classes pilot face-to-face Aurora Quezon Elementary School /overseas/02/09/22/japanese-princess-hospitalized-due-to-covid-19/entertainment/02/09/22/janine-gutierrez-marks-first-anniversary-as-a-kapamilya/business/02/09/22/mga-panaderya-nagbabawas-muna-ng-rasyon-dahil-sa-taas-presyo-ng-sangkap/entertainment/02/09/22/jona-hindi-nagmamadali-pagdating-sa-pag-ibig/sports/02/09/22/nba-morant-leads-grizzlies-to-season-sweep-of-clippers