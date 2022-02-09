NCR schools reopen for pilot face-to-face classes

Home  >  News

Schools reopen for in-person classes in NCR

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 09 2022 01:27 PM

Two kinder pupils play during recess as the pilot face-to-face classes resumed at the Aurora Quezon Elementary School on Wednesday. The Department of Education allowed more schools to reopen during the expansion phase of the in-person classes as the government aims to gradually reopen schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

