Until stocks last

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 09 2021 08:19 PM

Pork vendors sell frozen stock at Kalentong Market in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday after the government enforced a price cap on their products. Most sellers have not sold new pork stock at the government's capped pricing so as not to suffer losses due to the higher cost of pork from suppliers. 

