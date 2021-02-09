Home > News MULTIMEDIA Until stocks last Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 09 2021 08:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Pork vendors sell frozen stock at Kalentong Market in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday after the government enforced a price cap on their products. Most sellers have not sold new pork stock at the government's capped pricing so as not to suffer losses due to the higher cost of pork from suppliers. Pork holiday itinuloy ng meat vendors sa pagsisimula ng price cap Palace urges sellers to refrain from pork holiday Read More: pork pork holiday frozen pork food supply food security price cap price ceiling pork price cap pork price ceiling agriculture Kalentong Market multiimedia multimedia photos /video/news/02/09/21/afp-chief-sa-mga-sundalo-matapos-ang-red-tagging-sa-journo-be-very-careful/news/02/09/21/da-chief-dar-di-magbibitiw-sa-kabila-ng-batikos-dahil-sa-pork-issue/news/02/09/21/france-offers-scholarships-to-filipinos/news/02/09/21/5-bilanggo-sa-isang-cebu-city-police-station-nagpositibo-sa-covid-19/news/02/09/21/p7-m-halaga-ng-smuggled-na-sigarilyo-nasabat-sa-zamboanga-city