MULTIMEDIA

San Juan City conducts COVID-19 vaccination info and registration campaign

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Employees of the San Juan City local government conduct a house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination information campaign and registration on Tuesday as the country prepares for the arrival and rollout of vaccines in the country. An online survey conducted by University of Santo Tomas professors and students showed that 55.9% of respondents are willing to be vaccinated against the virus, and that 9 in 10 respondents are worried about the side effects, efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines.