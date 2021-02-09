Home > News MULTIMEDIA San Juan City conducts COVID-19 vaccination info and registration campaign Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 09 2021 04:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Employees of the San Juan City local government conduct a house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination information campaign and registration on Tuesday as the country prepares for the arrival and rollout of vaccines in the country. An online survey conducted by University of Santo Tomas professors and students showed that 55.9% of respondents are willing to be vaccinated against the virus, and that 9 in 10 respondents are worried about the side effects, efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines. Online survey: Only 56 pct of 15,600 Filipinos say yes to COVID-19 vaccines Palace says Philippines ready to start COVID-19 vaccinations next week Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine vaccine vaccine information campaign vaccine registration San Juan City multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/02/09/21/afp-chief-says-looking-into-generals-red-tagging-of-journalist/entertainment/02/09/21/ez-mil-reiterates-apology-for-historical-error-in-lyrics-of-panalo-but-will-still-not-alter-lines-of-viral-hit/news/02/09/21/covid-19-cases-in-ph-top-540000-fatality-rate-highest-in-6-months/news/02/09/21/san-juan-kicks-off-info-drive-for-covid-19-vaccination-rollout/overseas/02/09/21/all-eyes-on-washington-as-trump-second-impeachment-trial-starts