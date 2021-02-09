Home > News MULTIMEDIA Philippines holds simulation for COVID-19 vaccine arrival George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 09 2021 03:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the National Task Force (NTF) for Coronavirus Disease-2019 watch as airport personnel transfer crates of mock vaccines during a simulation exercise at the NAIA Terminal 2 in Pasay City on Tuesday. Malacañang had announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be ready for rollout in the country by mid-February, with priority given to COVID-19 designated hospitals including Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Tala, Caloocan; Philippine General Hospital in Manila; and the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City. COVID-19 hospitals in Metro Manila to get first vaccine jabs Palace says Philippines ready to start COVID-19 vaccinations next week Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus National Task Force (NTF) for Coronavirus Disease-2019 multimedia multimedia photos COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Philippines COVID-19 vaccine arrival COVID-19 vaccine arrival Philippines /sports/02/09/21/volleyball-marao-assures-f2-logistics-intact-ready-to-fight/sports/02/09/21/tennis-i-have-to-pee-shapovalov-throws-a-toilet-tantrum/news/02/09/21/senior-high-students-mauuna-sakaling-ibalik-ang-face-to-face-classes/sports/02/09/21/strange-cat-kyrgios-returns-serve-in-djokovic-feud/sports/02/09/21/never-again-badosa-rues-australia-trip-after-covid-quarantine-and-defeat