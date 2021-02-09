MULTIMEDIA

Philippines holds simulation for COVID-19 vaccine arrival

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the National Task Force (NTF) for Coronavirus Disease-2019 watch as airport personnel transfer crates of mock vaccines during a simulation exercise at the NAIA Terminal 2 in Pasay City on Tuesday. Malacañang had announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be ready for rollout in the country by mid-February, with priority given to COVID-19 designated hospitals including Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Tala, Caloocan; Philippine General Hospital in Manila; and the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City.