Home > News MULTIMEDIA Motorcade vs private motor vehicle inspection system Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 09 2021 12:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Motorists hold a unity motorcade against the Land Transportation Office's private motor vehicle inspection centers in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group of motorists raised concern on the implementation of the private motor vehicle inspection system citing the lack of consultation among stakeholders and potentially higher processing fees from private facilities. Read More: private motor vehicle inspection centers PMVIC motorists LTO multimedia multimedia photos /sports/02/09/21/nba-dejounte-murray-shines-on-both-ends-as-spurs-edge-warriors/sports/02/09/21/nba-bradley-beal-leads-wizards-past-bulls/news/02/09/21/8-kawani-ng-ospital-sa-guimbal-iloilo-nagpositibo-sa-covid-19/entertainment/02/09/21/joyce-pring-juancho-trivino-expecting-their-first-baby/news/02/09/21/occidental-mindoro-niyanig-ng-magnitude-5-na-lindol-phivolcs