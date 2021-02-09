Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Motorcade vs private motor vehicle inspection system

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 09 2021 12:28 PM

Motorcade vs private motor vehicle inspection system

Motorists hold a unity motorcade against the Land Transportation Office's private motor vehicle inspection centers in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group of motorists raised concern on the implementation of the private motor vehicle inspection system citing the lack of consultation among stakeholders and potentially higher processing fees from private facilities.

Read More:  private motor vehicle inspection centers   PMVIC   motorists   LTO   multimedia   multimedia photos  