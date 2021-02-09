Home > News MULTIMEDIA COVID-19 vaccination counseling Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 09 2021 02:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Health workers and frontliners go through a screening process during a simulation of the COVID-19 vaccination process at the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan City on Tuesday. The screening process includes counseling for people who are undecided to take the vaccine. FROM THE ARCHIVES: Nearly half of Pinoys opt to skip COVID-19 vaccine: Pulse Asia Gov't must campaign for vaccination programs as Dengvaxia scare lingers Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital Caloocan City vaccine counselling /sports/02/09/21/gilas-pilipinas-may-play-in-pba-all-filipino-cup/news/02/09/21/35-registered-foreign-sex-offenders-denied-entry-in-ph-last-year-says-immigration-bureau/video/news/02/09/21/palace-rejects-reds-call-for-troops-to-stay-away-from-covid-19-vaccine-distribution/business/02/09/21/dti-says-about-time-to-mull-relaxing-metro-manila-quarantine/life/02/09/21/hotels-appeal-to-dot-to-allow-regulated-meetings-events-to-keep-industry-afloat