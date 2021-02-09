Home  >  News

COVID-19 vaccination counseling

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 09 2021 02:44 PM

Health workers and frontliners go through a screening process during a simulation of the COVID-19 vaccination process at the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan City on Tuesday. The screening process includes counseling for people who are undecided to take the vaccine.

