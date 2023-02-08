Remembering PNoy

MULTIMEDIA

Family, supporters pay tribute to PNoy

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Family members and supporters attend a Mass in honor of former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III on his 63rd birth anniversary at the Manila Memorial Park, Paranaque in Manila Wednesday. Aquino, the 15th President of the Philippines, died on June 24, 2021 at the age of 61.