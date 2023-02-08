Home > News MULTIMEDIA Ready and willing to lend a helping hand Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 08 2023 10:32 PM | Updated as of Feb 09 2023 12:00 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Read More: earthquake earthquake aid Niyazi Akyol Turkey Turkey earthquake turkey earthquake response Turkey earthquake response deployment Turkey quake Philippine contingent Turkey quake Philippine contingent Turkey rescuers search and rescue /business/02/08/23/marcos-touts-bocs-p862-b-revenue-collection-in-2022/news/02/08/23/fast-transmission-of-hfmd-cases-alarms-davao-city-health-office/entertainment/02/08/23/jodi-joshua-fly-to-switzerland-for-unbreak-my-heart/entertainment/02/08/23/darna-sinuko-ang-bato-kay-borgo-para-iligtas-si-ding/sports/02/08/23/spikers-turf-umandal-powers-amc-cotabato-past-sta-rosa