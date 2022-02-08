Home  >  News

Presidential candidate Leni Robredo's campaign kicks off

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 08 2022 03:04 PM

Robredo campaign starts in Manila

Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo prepare to install campaign posters inside a tenement compound in Sta. Ana, Manila on Tuesday. The official campaign period for candidates for President, Vice President, Senator, and Party-list groups in the May 9 elections starts on the same day.

