Robredo campaign starts in Manila

MULTIMEDIA

Presidential candidate Leni Robredo's campaign kicks off

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 08 2022 03:04 PM

Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo prepare to install campaign posters inside a tenement compound in Sta. Ana, Manila on Tuesday. The official campaign period for candidates for President, Vice President, Senator, and Party-list groups in the May 9 elections starts on the same day.

Candidates groove and move as #Halalan2022 campaign season begins