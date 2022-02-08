Pacquiao kicks off presidential bid with prayer

MULTIMEDIA

Manny Pacquiao begins fight for presidency in GenSan

Photo courtesy of Team Pacquiao

Family and friends pray over senator and Halalan 2022 Presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao in his residence in General Santos City before starting his motorcade on Tuesday, the first day of the campaign period for the upcoming National Elections. Most presidential candidates kicked off the campaign period with motorcades and proclamation rallies in their respective hometowns and bailiwicks.