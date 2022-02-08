Home  >  News

Marcos supporters troop to PH Arena for proclamation rally

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 08 2022 03:25 PM

Supporters of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. gather outside the Philippine Arena in Bulacan ahead of the proclamation rally of the Marcos-Duterte tandem on Tuesday. The campaign period for the May elections starts on the same day, with candidates holding proclamation rallies in different parts of the country. 

