Home > News

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos supporters troop to PH Arena for proclamation rally

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 08 2022 03:25 PM

Supporters of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. gather outside the Philippine Arena in Bulacan ahead of the proclamation rally of the Marcos-Duterte tandem on Tuesday. The campaign period for the May elections starts on the same day, with candidates holding proclamation rallies in different parts of the country.

Philippines kicks off chaotic election campaign season

Read More:
campaign
election
Halalan 2022
marcos
philippine arena
supporters
2022 elections
Bongbong Marcos
UniTeam
Ferdinand Marcos Jr
BBM
Sara Duterte-Carpio