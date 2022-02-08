Lacson, Sotto kick off #Halalan2022 campaign

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Lacson, Sotto start #Halalan2022 campaign in Cavite George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 08 2022 10:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential aspirant Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson and his running mate, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, raise their hands during their proclamation rally at the Imus City Grandstand in Cavite on Tuesday. Lacson had previously shut down rumors of a planned tandem with Davao City Mayor Sara-Duterte Carpio and said he intended to “stick it out” with Sotto. Lacson denies rumors of Ping-Sara tandem for 2022 elections Read More: Halalan 2022 Tito Sotto Ping Lacson Panfilo Lacson Vicente Sotto III Imus City Grandstand proclamation rally Philippine elections 2022 elections campaign period national positions /entertainment/02/08/22/diana-musical-honored-with-nine-razzie-nominations/entertainment/02/08/22/janine-gutierrez-shares-cute-throwback-with-lolo-eddie/news/02/08/22/pacquiao-rails-vs-corruption-as-presidential-bid-kicks-off/sports/02/08/22/tennis-alex-eala-advances-in-w60-grenoble-tourney/news/02/08/22/isko-begins-bid-appealing-to-voters-tired-of-dynasties