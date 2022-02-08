Lacson, Sotto kick off #Halalan2022 campaign

MULTIMEDIA

Lacson, Sotto start #Halalan2022 campaign in Cavite

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Presidential aspirant Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson and his running mate, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, raise their hands during their proclamation rally at the Imus City Grandstand in Cavite on Tuesday. Lacson had previously shut down rumors of a planned tandem with Davao City Mayor Sara-Duterte Carpio and said he intended to “stick it out” with Sotto.