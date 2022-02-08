Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Lacson, Sotto start #Halalan2022 campaign in Cavite

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 08 2022 10:48 PM

Lacson, Sotto kick off #Halalan2022 campaign

Presidential aspirant Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson and his running mate, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, raise their hands during their proclamation rally at the Imus City Grandstand in Cavite on Tuesday. Lacson had previously shut down rumors of a planned tandem with Davao City Mayor Sara-Duterte Carpio and said he intended to “stick it out” with Sotto. 

 

Read More:  Halalan 2022   Tito Sotto   Ping Lacson   Panfilo Lacson   Vicente Sotto III   Imus City Grandstand   proclamation rally   Philippine elections   2022 elections   campaign period   national positions  