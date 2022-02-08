Ka Leody begins Halalan 2022 campaign

MULTIMEDIA

Labor leader Leody de Guzman officially begins Presidential campaign

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Halalan 2022 Presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman (middle) arrives in Quezon City en route to Bantayog ng mga Bayani for his scheduled proclamation rally on Tuesday, the first day of the campaign period, amid the lack of a permit from the Comelec. Under the "new normal" campaign guidelines of the poll body, crafted in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, applications must be filed 72 hours prior to the election-related or campaign-related event.