Isko, Aksyon Demokratiko hold proclamation rally

Presidential hopeful Isko Domagoso, Aksyon Demokratiko hold sortie in Manila ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 08 2022 09:22 PM | Updated as of Feb 08 2022 09:48 PM Manila Mayor and Presidential hopeful Isko Moreno Domagoso (middle) with running mate Dr. Willie Ong and members of the Aksyon Demokratiko senatorial slate during the party's proclamation rally at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila on Tuesday. Domagoso recently waived all permits needed to hold motorcades and to mount stages for sorties in Manila during the campaign period but asked candidates gunning for national positions to to follow all election protocols enforced by the Commission on Elections. Isko waives campaign permits for 2022 national candidates in Manila