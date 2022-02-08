Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Halalan 2022 Presidential hopeful Isko Domagoso, Aksyon Demokratiko hold sortie in Manila

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 08 2022 09:22 PM | Updated as of Feb 08 2022 09:48 PM

Isko, Aksyon Demokratiko hold proclamation rally

Manila Mayor and Presidential hopeful Isko Moreno Domagoso (middle) with running mate Dr. Willie Ong and members of the Aksyon Demokratiko senatorial slate during the party’s proclamation rally at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila on Tuesday. Domagoso recently waived all permits needed to hold motorcades and to mount stages for sorties in Manila during the campaign period but asked candidates gunning for national positions to to follow all election protocols enforced by the Commission on Elections.

Read More:  Halalan 2022   Isko Moreno   Isko Domagoso   Willie Ong   Doc Willie Ong   Aksyon Demokratiko   Kartilya ng Katipunan   proclamation rally   Philippine elections   2022 elections   campaign period   national positions  