Vendors hold pork holiday

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 08 2021 10:43 AM

Pork and chicken stalls stand empty at the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City on Monday, the first day of a price cap on said products. Vendors expressed concern on the government's recently implemented price cap on meat products citing high cost from suppliers.

