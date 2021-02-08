Home > News MULTIMEDIA Vendors hold pork holiday Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 08 2021 10:43 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Pork and chicken stalls stand empty at the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City on Monday, the first day of a price cap on said products. Vendors expressed concern on the government's recently implemented price cap on meat products citing high cost from suppliers. Read More: Pork holiday meat holiday price cap on meat products Commonwealth products Quezon City multimedia multimedia photos /sports/02/08/21/football-messi-and-trincao-give-barca-comeback-victory-over-betis/sports/02/08/21/football-mbappe-sparks-psg-win-over-marseille-but-lille-top-in-france/sports/02/08/21/football-man-city-crush-liverpool-chelsea-on-the-up-under-tuchel/news/02/08/21/11-modern-jeep-hinuli-dahil-sa-ilegal-na-pamamasada-sa-commonwealth/business/02/08/21/japan-bank-deposits-rise-at-record-pace-as-firms-households-hoard-cash