Manila recognizes 259 COVID-free barangays

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Barangay captains and representatives attend the weekly flag raising ceremony at the Kartilya ng Katipunan Plaza in Manila City on Monday. The City of Manila, led by Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, recognized 259 barangays for their initiatives to keep their communities COVID-19 free, amid the pandemic.

