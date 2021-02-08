MULTIMEDIA

A more sober Valentine's Day

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Pedestrians wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus cross Sumulong Highway in Antipolo City, where a large Valentine's Day-themed billboard thanking frontliners serve as their backdrop, on Monday. Celebrated every February 14, Valentine's Day or the day of love is normally a festive occasion until the COVID-19 pandemic struck.