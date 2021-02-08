MULTIMEDIA
A more sober Valentine's Day
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 08 2021 07:59 PM
Pedestrians wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus cross Sumulong Highway in Antipolo City, where a large Valentine's Day-themed billboard thanking frontliners serve as their backdrop, on Monday. Celebrated every February 14, Valentine's Day or the day of love is normally a festive occasion until the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
- /news/02/08/21/alamin-presyuhan-ng-bulaklak-sa-benguet-ilang-araw-bago-mag-valentines
- /business/02/08/21/industriya-ng-baboy-manok-pinangangambahang-sumama-pa-ang-lagay-dahil-sa-price-cap
- /news/02/08/21/reagents-for-genome-sequencing-of-covid-19-variants-good-for-a-month-more-to-arrive-doh
- /news/02/08/21/number-of-overseas-filipinos-hit-with-covid-19-nears-14500-mark
- /news/02/08/21/gatchalian-asks-deped-to-assess-all-learning-materials