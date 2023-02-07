UP employees push for academic freedom

MULTIMEDIA

UP union slams arrest of former chair Flores, push for academic freedom

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the All UP Academic Employees Union join UP professor and former union president Dr. Melania Flores during a press conference in Quezon City on Tuesday, a day after her arrest inside the UP Diliman campus. The group condemned the arrest of Flores by the Quezon City Police Department, under the guise of Department of Social Welfare and Development, for alleged violation on remittances to the Social Security System.