PH to send team to help Turkey quake victims

Prepping to bring aid

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

The Philippine response team conducts a readiness check in Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday before departing for Turkey to aid in the aftermath of the February 6 magnitude 7.8 earthquake. The Department of Health will send 31 medical personnel while the Armed Forces of the Philippines will send 30 troops with the contingent bringing 16 tons of medical supplies.