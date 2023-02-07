PH to send team to help Turkey quake victims

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Prepping to bring aid Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 07 2023 09:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Philippine response team conducts a readiness check in Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday before departing for Turkey to aid in the aftermath of the February 6 magnitude 7.8 earthquake. The Department of Health will send 31 medical personnel while the Armed Forces of the Philippines will send 30 troops with the contingent bringing 16 tons of medical supplies. Marcos: Philippines to send rescue team, aid to quake-stricken Turkey Read More: earthquake Turkey quake Turkey earthquake Philippines Turkey earthquake Philippine response team aid Department of Health Armed Forces of the Philippines Camp Aguinaldo /sports/02/07/23/first-game-felt-like-a-championship-for-f2s-diego/video/business/02/07/23/ilang-magsisibuyas-baon-sa-utang-makapagtanim-lang/business/02/07/23/nintendo-cuts-profit-forecasts-as-chip-shortage-hits-switch-sales/video/entertainment/02/07/23/mga-batikang-direktor-hanga-sa-pilot-episode-ng-batang-quiapo/video/sports/02/07/23/alex-eala-nagbakasyon-sa-pilipinas