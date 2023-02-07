2 Japanese fugitives deported

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Philippines deports 2 Japanese fugitives Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 07 2023 11:21 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Philippine and Japanese authorities escort one of two Japanese fugitives Kiyoto Imamura and Toshiya Fujita at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Tuesday. The Philippine government deported the fugitives after Japan sought their transfer to face criminal charges for their alleged involvement in a series of robberies and scams targeting elderly people in Japan. Read More: Japanese fugitives NAIA robbery suspects /spotlight/02/07/23/small-asteroid-serendipitously-detected-using-james-webb-telescope/news/02/07/23/kapatid-ng-mayor-sa-negros-oriental-natagpuang-patay/business/02/07/23/japan-home-center-collects-3500-onions-during-pay-with-sibuyas-campaign/news/02/07/23/un-rapporteur-arrives-in-philippines-to-train-doctors/sports/02/07/23/brady-wont-start-as-nfl-tv-analyst-until-2024-season