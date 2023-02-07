Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Philippines deports 2 Japanese fugitives

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 07 2023 11:21 AM

2 Japanese fugitives deported

Philippine and Japanese authorities escort one of two Japanese fugitives Kiyoto Imamura and Toshiya Fujita at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Tuesday. The Philippine government deported the fugitives after Japan sought their transfer to face criminal charges for their alleged involvement in a series of robberies and scams targeting elderly people in Japan. 

Read More:  Japanese fugitives   NAIA   robbery suspects  