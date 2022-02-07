Home  >  News

Vaccine, not venom: 'Spider-Man' saves the day at San Juan pediatric vaccination

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 07 2022 04:13 PM

Vaccine, not venom: 'Spider-Man' aids vaccine drive

A man in a Spider-Man costume speaks with a boy as he received his COVID-19 vaccine at the Filoil Arena in San Juan on Monday. The government has launched its inoculation drive for younger children using a reformulated pediatric vaccine against COVID-19 infection.

