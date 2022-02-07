Kids ages 5-11 get vaccinated vs COVID

Home > News MULTIMEDIA DOH begins COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children aged 5-11 Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 07 2022 12:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children aged 5 to 11 receive their first COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Philippine Children's Medical Center in Quezon City on Monday, the first day of rollout of vaccines for the age bracket. The Department of Health began the pediatric vaccination against COVID-19 in Metro Manila with 10 micrograms of Pfizer's reformulated vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Read More: COVID19 vaccine COVID19 DOH IATF pediatric vaccination coronavirus /business/02/07/22/eu-wants-to-rival-chinas-belt-and-road-in-africa/overseas/02/07/22/china-locks-down-city-of-35-million-near-vietnam/news/02/07/22/rose-is-robredos-presidential-campaign-symbol/sports/02/07/22/nba-ingrams-33-points-power-pelicans-past-rockets/sports/02/07/22/bucks-roll-over-clippers-win-second-straight-out-west