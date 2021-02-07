MULTIMEDIA

Advocates bike for press freedom

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Bikers pedal in front of the ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center in Quezon City during the “Bike for Press Freedom” solidarity ride from UP-Diliman to Don Alejandro Roces Circle, going to the Commission on Human Rights, on Sunday. Press Freedom advocates from Altermidya, International Association of Women in Radio and Television and the National Union of Journalists in the Philippines called for the immediate release of journalists Lady Ann Salem and Frenchie Mae Cumpio, and pushed for the granting of a new franchise to ABS-CBN, after its shutdown in July 2020.